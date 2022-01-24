Leila Tolentino Cristobal On Building Her Beauty Empire

Leila Tolentino Cristobal taps into beauty world with cosmetic line and beauty bar

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year continues and we aim to set new ways for the future, it is only a matter of time before a lot of us feel the need to brighten up and refresh our look. In the city of Pasadena, Jazzy Beauty Bar waits for you in a new location with new shops opening in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica soon. Jazzy Beauty Bar, owned by Leila Tolentino Cristobal, aims to make you reach elegant beauty from their services offered and vegan cruelty-free products, including her own cosmetic line, Jazzy France.

Leila’s passion for beauty can be traced back to the several beauty salons and spas that she owned with her then partner James Cooper, who is the person that inspired her to delve herself in the cosmetic industry. After traveling to Paris in search of a cosmetic manufacturer that would fulfill her vision, Jazzy France was conceived in 2009. The cosmetic brand first launched in Manila, Philippines and has since then captured the market in Asia. Jazzy France strives to be for every woman, every color and race.

Leila finds such importance in making sure all her products are vegan, as well as offering products that can not only make everyone feel fabulous but also ones that will not affect the skin. As an entrepreneur, Leila recognizes the importance in growing and expanding and how you must be able to continuously learn and work through blood, sweat and tears. To her, the most important challenges are ones we can overcome. “It is always a team effort here at our company,” she says. “Everyone is entailed to do their best at their job and remember that at the end of the tunnel there is always a light ahead of us.”

With a successful cosmetic line in place, Leila is thrilled to open Jazzy Beauty Bar, which was a project that was moved forward after COVID-19. “I was just too blessed to have full support from my family. Who wouldn’t be inspired?” says Leila.

Leila is on the road to building her beauty empire and it’s exactly what the world needs now. Invest in yourself by visiting Jazzy Beauty Bar in Pasadena and make sure to be on the lookout for Jazzy France as it only continues to grow.