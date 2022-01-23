Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Thomas Circle, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspect approached the victims, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect and one of the victims were involved in an argument when the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, 46 year-old Charles Edward, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Felony Threats.