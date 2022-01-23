Đà Nẵng teams up with Klook to promote tourism

VIETNAM, January 23 -

At the signing ceremony between the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre and Klook Vietnam. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre has signed an agreement with travel firm Klook Vietnam to attract more tourists to the central city through strengthened communications and tourism promotion.

Under the deal signed on Friday, the two sides will work together to conduct joint campaigns to bring domestic and foreign tourists to Đà Nẵng, including digital communications through Facebook and Instagram as well as Klook's website and app, and support local travel firms in digital transformation using Klook platform.

According to Nguyễn Thị Hoài An, Director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre, the cooperation with Klook will help the city speed up digital transformation and access more customers, especially those from Asian countries when international air routes are resumed. An said the partnership is expected to help city’s tourism sector recover.

Michael Ho, Managing Director of Klook Vietnam, said the partnership is part of the firm’s #TravelForGood campaign that aims to support Việt Nam’s tourism sector’s post-pandemic growth by fostering collaboration with the government and local tourism promotion agencies.

Founded in 2014, Klook is a world-leading platform for entertainment, tour and ticket booking. With 28 representative offices around the world, Klook services are provided in 14 languages, allowing the use of 41 kinds of currency.

To mark the partnership with Đà Nẵng, Klook has offered a discount code DANANG2022 worth VNĐ150,000 (US$6.52) to customers who book its services in Đà Nẵng via its app and website at https://www.klook.com/vi/deals from January 21 to February 15, which must be used before December 31. — VNS