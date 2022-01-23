Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 am, two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle, described as possibly being a 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV with temporary tags, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.