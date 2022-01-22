Arrests Made in Carjacking Offenses: in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking offenses that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2021, in the Second District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 11:15 am, the three suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4000 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered. CCN: 22-008-748

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 12:13 pm, two suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun while attempting to enter the victim’s vehicle. Two additional suspect stood by across the street. The victim quickly accelerated away from the suspects. The suspects were apprehend by responding officers. Three BB guns were recovered from three of the suspects. CCN: 22-008-774

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the following were arrested in reference to the above offenses:

A 17 year old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Possession of a BB Gun.

A 16 year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Possession of BB Gun.

A 16 year-old juvenile male , of Northwest, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun)

A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was charged with Possession of a BB Gun.

