Williston/DUI, Neg Op, LSA

CASE#: 22A1000409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1/22/22 at 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, LSA

ACCUSED: Bradley Gildersleeve

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2022 at approximately 1808 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 15 and Park Street in the Town of Underhill for a report of a vehicle operating erratically that had sideswiped another vehicle and continued driving east VT Route 15. The vehicle was eventually stopped by witnesses of the collision and the operator was later identified as Bradley Gildersleeve (40) of Jeffersonville, VT by Troopers. While speaking with Gildersleeve, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. After processing, Gildersleeve was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 28, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Negligent Operation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

