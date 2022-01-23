Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,777 in the last 365 days.

Williston/DUI, Neg Op, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1000409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1/22/22 at 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, LSA

ACCUSED: Bradley Gildersleeve                                      

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 22, 2022 at approximately 1808 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 15 and Park Street in the Town of Underhill for a report of a vehicle operating erratically that had sideswiped another vehicle and continued driving east VT Route 15. The vehicle was eventually stopped by witnesses of the collision and the operator was later identified as Bradley Gildersleeve (40) of Jeffersonville, VT by Troopers. While speaking with Gildersleeve, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. After processing, Gildersleeve was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 28, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Negligent Operation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/22 at 0815 hours      

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

You just read:

Williston/DUI, Neg Op, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.