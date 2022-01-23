Submit Release
Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2021, in the Third District.

 

  • At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

CCN: 22-009-024

 

  • At approximately 8:15 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 1000 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

CCN: 22-009-013

 

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, two 15 year-old juvenile males, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

###

 

