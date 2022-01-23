Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

  • At approximately 4:20 am, on Sunday, January 16, 2022, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-006-796
  • At approximately 6: 28 am, on Sunday, January 16, 2022, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-006-932
  • At approximately 4:48 am, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. The suspect destroyed property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-008-109
  • At approximately 4:58 am, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the suspect forced gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-008-111

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, 52 year-old Vernon Bryant, of Southeast, DC was arrest and charged with four counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Destruction of Property.

 

