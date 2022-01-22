Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Elk Grove Police Officer 1.22.22

Published: Jan 22, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Elk Grove Police Department Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan:

“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and Elk Grove Police Department colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Lenehan, who devoted his life to protecting his country and community. We are grateful for the many brave men and women like Officer Lenehan who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”

Officer Lenehan passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 after suffering major injuries in a crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento involving a wrong-way driver. Officer Lenehan was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Lenehan, 44, served five years in the U.S. Air Force prior to beginning his career in law enforcement in 2012 as a Reserve Officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department. Officer Lenehan then worked for two years at the Galt Police Department before joining the Elk Grove Police Department in 2016. He became a motorcycle officer in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jessica, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department, and their children Austin and Sydney.

In honor of Officer Lenehan, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

