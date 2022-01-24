MortgageHippo Hires Chief Commercial Officer

Marvin Chang joins the team to help clients maximize company technology.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo has hired industry veteran Marvin Chang as Chief Commercial Officer to lead its go-to-market and customer initiatives. Chang has a record of driving innovation across mortgages and consumer finance.

“Mortgage originators are critically reliant on software platforms for agility in today’s dynamic lending environment,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo, “Marvin’s been an immensely valuable advisor and has the mandate to help clients unlock complete control over loan origination with our next generation MortgageHippo Digital Lending Platform.”

MortgageHippo’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. It accelerates time-to-delivery through readily-customized templates and journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages right out of the box.

While at Caliber Home Loans, Chang led digital transformation programs that enabled a 10x growth in loan production through digital channels over 2020. He also drove product innovation, including bringing to market the first loans originated on-blockchain by a major mortgage lender.

At Fiserv (First Data), he drove development of consumer lending use cases in the Point-of-Sale and Buy-Now-Pay-Later. His leadership managing the legacy mortgage portfolio at CitiMortgage helped turn the unit into a steady generator of returns. At Morgan Stanley, Chang drove innovation initiatives within equity research.

Chang previously held roles in product marketing and finance with tech leaders including Microsoft and Sun Microsystems.

Chang received an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Business and a BS in Information Systems and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University.

“I’ve gained a lot of respect for the MortgageHippo team and see tremendous opportunity with the v2.0 platform,” Chang said. “I look forward to helping the company maximize its impact as the mortgage sector confronts the next phase of digital transformation.”

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is a leading, consumer-centric digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.