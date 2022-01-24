BlackFin Partner Wendy Peel Wins Thought Leader Award
National trade publication adds company consultant to list of industry leaders.
Wendy is a powerhouse that has made it her mission to change the industry. I’m very happy to see that the editorial team at PROGRESS in Lending recognizes her for the industry thought leader she is.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, is proud to announce that Wendy Peel, BlackFin Managing Director and Partner - Reverse Mortgage Practice, has been awarded the Thought Leader Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
Peel is one of the industry’s foremost experts on reverse mortgage lending. She joined BlackFin from ReverseVision, where she served as Vice-President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to that, she was Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for CommercePromote, providers of Cloud-based SaaS applications. Before that, she was Vice-President of Business Development & Marketing for iCoStore, a provider of Just-in-Time technology supporting promotional products.
“We need industry thought leaders if mortgage lending is going to advance,” wrote Tony Garritano, Chairman and Founder at PROGRESS in Lending Association. “We need thought leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas. As a result, for the second year in a row PROGRESS in Lending is honoring industry thought leaders.”
“In order for lenders to meet the growing demand of our aging home loan population, lenders must find a way to help consumers leverage their residence to help meet the need for aging homeowners to stay in their homes,” Peel told the editors at PROGRESS. “Reverse mortgage as a product must move away from specialized lending to become a standardized loan product any lender is capable of offering.”
The problem, Peel says, is that while seven years of regulatory change has made the reverse lending space easier to navigate, less than 1% of eligible borrowers are even shown reverse mortgage programs. With a majority of Americans preferring to age in place and more than 9 trillion in current home equity held by this demographic, strategic lenders would be well served to learn more about delivering reverse mortgages to their existing customer base while there is still significant opportunity.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
