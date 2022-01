St. Albans Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2000334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2022 at 2002 hours

STREET: VT 104 – Main St.

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ramsey Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Hopkins

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

OCCUPANT: Brennan Calacci

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NMC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Mustang

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Austin Rich

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 21, 2022 at 2002 hours, Vermont State Police along with Fairfax Rescue and Fairfax Fire responded to the area of VT 104 and Ramsey Rd. in Fairfax. Statements from the operators and evidence from the scene of the crash indicated that vehicle 1 operated by Hopkins had crossed the center line while attempting to turn to Ramsey Rd from VT 104 and collided with the second vehicle operated by Rich. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. An occupant in vehicle 1, Brennan Calacci was transported to NMC for non-life-threatening injury.