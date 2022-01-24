The Neuron, a Global programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) DSP platform joins the DPAA, the global trade marketing association.

Digital Out of Home is a growth industry and The Neuron is committed to providing access to SMBs and agencies alike. We feel that DOOH should no longer just be the reserve of the few.” — Hussein Khader, CEO of The Neuron

OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Programmatic DOOH DSP Platform Joins DPAA

The Neuron, a global programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) DSP platform, today announced that it has joined the DPAA, the global trade marketing association, driving the growth and the digitization of Out-of-Home (OOH) media.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory through their self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies. Their easy to use platform enables their clients to buy, manage and plan their DOOH, advertising in real-time to drive leads and increase sales results.

“Digital Out of Home is a growth industry and The Neuron is committed to providing access to SMBs and agencies alike. We feel that DOOH should no longer just be the reserve of the few. It should be open to everyone who wants to make DOOH part of their omnichannel marketing mix”, said Hussein Khader, CEO of The Neuron. “We are excited to be part of DPAA and their community”.

“We are pleased to welcome The Neuron as part of the DPAA,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “The Neuron’s global inventory, thought leadership and commitment to their markets and the OOH industry will help our members growth. We look forward to their participation in our community”.

The Neuron offers a self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored campaign and advertising services to agencies. With a global inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds, they can provide fast, precision-planning and hypercontextual targeting for client campaigns, providing performance in real-time to drive results.

SMBs and agencies use The Neuron to buy, plan and manage their campaigns quickly and cost-effectively and to make informed decisions on their campaigns which can be adapted rapidly to their audiences’ changing behaviors,

About The Neuron

Founded in 2018, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium inventory to enable agencies and SMBs to buy, manage and plan their digital out of home advertising in real-time.

The Neuron has one sole focus: to provide their clients with data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory for OOH advertising. Their self-serve platform for SMBs coupled with tailored services for agencies help businesses integrate DOOH into their omnichannel marketing campaign mix to increase performance and ROI.

Media Contact

Dima Nammari

dima.Nammari@theneuron.com

+1 (323) 524-2158

About DPAA

DPAA is the global trade marketing association, driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home (OOH) media and its growing role in the Omnichannel mix. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products such as “DPAA Short Connects,” “DPAA Homeroom,” “DPAA Davos” and “DPAA Task Force.” DPAA’s WE.DOOH (Women’s Empowerment in Digital Out-of-Home) runs a series of successful webinars and training sessions for personal and professional growth. The association’s DEI Board participates in internships, mentorships and educational programs. DPAA also offers members an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere and marketing campaign; and more.

Media Contact

Ajay Durani

DPAA

718.926.2852 (m)

Ajay.duranidpaaglobal.com