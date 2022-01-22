St. Albans // Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#:22A2000331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 12/21/2022 at 1744
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 21, 2022 Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a threatening incident that occurred in Richford. Upon a further investigation, Scott Sheltra was taken into custody for the offense of Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of release. Sheltra was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for $1,000 bail and cited for court on 1/24/2022 at 1300
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2022 at 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $1,000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.