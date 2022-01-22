St. Albans // Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A2000331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2022 at 1744

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 21, 2022 Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a threatening incident that occurred in Richford. Upon a further investigation, Scott Sheltra was taken into custody for the offense of Domestic Assault and Violations of Conditions of release. Sheltra was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for $1,000 bail and cited for court on 1/24/2022 at 1300

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2022 at 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $1,000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.