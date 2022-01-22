Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred Friday, January 14, 2022, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:02 pm, the victim was walking behind the suspect at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/l43_W9Bp-dM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.