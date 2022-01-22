Việt Nam to start developing 6G in 2022

VIETNAM, January 22 -

A telecommunication worker set up a telecom hub in Hà Nội. Minister of information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng says it's high time for the country to invest in Cloud Computing, Digital Platform and As Service. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is to focus on the development of 6G – the sixth generation standard currently under development for wireless communications technologies – in 2022.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng told a conference in Hà Nội earlier this week that it's high time the country get ahead of the development curve and strengthen its digital infrastructure with emphasis on Cloud Computing, Digital Platform and As Service. As the industry's estimate, the digital economy is growing at a pace of US$136 billion a year with more than 64,000 firms.

"Việt Nam is to quickly develop its digital infrastructure and technologies with an objective to become one of the world's leading nations in digitalisation with a vision for future development of the technology and meet the demand for skilled workers in the field," said the minister.

He insisted on the importance of developing Việt Nam's capacity for Cloud Computing and Digital Platform, two of the fastest-growing fields with an annual growth rate of 15-20 per cent. As the ministry's estimate, the market for cloud computing and digital platforms will have met or even surpass that of telecommunication, which has reached a market saturation point.

In addition, the telecommunication sector must address a series of long-time issues such as bonus SIM, rampant advert text messages, and calls before it can further develop into a useful platform for the digital economy.

The minister said digital infrastructure is among the highest priority for the Government, which has set a target to be among the top 30 nations with the most advanced and robust digital infrastructure by 2025.

"In order to realise these targets, the telecommunication sector must start now to get ahead of the competition to develop 6G technologies and hardware as well as to build the country's 5G network," Hùng said.

He urged domestic firms to invest in the development and production of 5G, 6G hardware and promised the Government will provide them with additional support. — VNS