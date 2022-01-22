Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, January 25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Agenda Includes: Blueprint Deep Dives on College and Career Readiness and Nationally Board-Certified Teachers and Low Performing Schools; Student Enrollment and Attendance Data

Public Comment Expanded to Include Both In-person and Virtual Participation

 

BALTIMORE, MD (January 21, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link.

The meeting will feature public comment and a stakeholder engagement session featuring the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland (PSSAM). MSDE will provide a monthly update on reopening logistics and transmission rates in schools, and virtual programs, as well as student enrollment and attendance data. Presentations will also include Blueprint deep dives on college and career readiness, as well as an initiative that seeks to increase Nationally Board-Certified Teachers at low performing schools.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to new guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 24. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board is hosting in-person meetings, open to the public. Everyone attending in-person is required to wear a mask; masks will be available on site.

 

MSBE Meeting Notice 1.25.22

