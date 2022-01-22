Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,081 in the last 365 days.

House passes Duerr bill to tackle climate change through the comprehensive planning process  

OLYMPIA – The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell, that would incorporate climate change mitigation into the Growth Management Act. House Bill 1099 would require local governments to plan ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plan for the effects of climate change when creating comprehensive plans. 

“Planning should be about the future. It needs to be about improving the quality of life for our kids,” said Duerr, an architect by trade. “That means reducing our contributions to climate change and planning our communities, so they are better protected against disasters like flooding, fires, and heat events. It also means creating livable, walkable communities as opposed to expensive urban sprawl.” 

In 2021 alone, Washington has experienced a catastrophic heat dome, rampaging wildfires, major flooding, a devastating drought, and other weather events exacerbated by climate change. House Bill 1099 seeks to help cities and counties plan for these events to protect lives, property, and taxpayer dollars. 

“Every year we lose lives and homes because of climate change, and every year we have to rebuild. Putting our neighbors at risk because we failed to plan isn’t an option,” continued Duerr. “We owe it to ourselves, our families, and our neighbors to plan our communities in ways that protect every Washingtonian and reduce our environmental impacts.” 

House Bill 1099 now heads to the Senate for consideration. 

You just read:

House passes Duerr bill to tackle climate change through the comprehensive planning process  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.