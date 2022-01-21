Governor Abbott: Texas Again Sets Record High For Employment

TEXAS, January 21 - January 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the state of Texas smashed another all-time record for job creation by reaching 13,059,600 total jobs, surpassing all previous employment highs. Texas employers added 50,000 jobs over the month of December, marking jobs gains in 19 of the last 20 months, as the state unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent.

"The Lone Star State has long led the nation in job creation as we attract more business investments and greater opportunity for working Texans each and every day," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to employers large and small, the future of Texas shines bright with the best workforce in America, and I look forward to continued partnerships with businesses and local leaders to keep our state the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family."

