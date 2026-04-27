Governor Abbott Honors Fallen Law Enforcement At Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

TEXAS, April 27 - April 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered the keynote address at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony in honor of the heroic men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Governor awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of each of the 25 officers recognized.

“The people of Texas hold you in eternal gratitude for your brave, selfless service,” said Governor Abbott. “This memorial serves as an eternal reminder of the heroes taken from us too soon. Their lives mattered, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May God bless the men and women who serve and protect our communities.”

During the ceremony, Governor Abbott reflected on the legacy of Texas law enforcement, noting that today’s officers carry forward the same proud tradition as the lawmen who helped tame the Wild West. Governor Abbott emphasized that while the role of law enforcement has evolved over time, their commitment and dedication to protecting Texans remains unchanged.

Governor Abbott was joined at the ceremony by surviving spouses, family members, and state leaders.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.