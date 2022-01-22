House passes Duerr bill to tackle climate change through the comprehensive planning process  

OLYMPIA – The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell, that would incorporate climate change mitigation into the Growth Management Act. House Bill 1099 would require local governments to plan ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plan for the effects of climate change when creating comprehensive plans.

“Planning should be about the future. It needs to be about improving the quality of life for our kids,” said Duerr, an architect by trade. “That means reducing our contributions to climate change and planning our communities, so they are better protected against disasters like flooding, fires, and heat events. It also means creating livable, walkable communities as opposed to expensive urban sprawl.”

In 2021 alone, Washington has experienced a catastrophic heat dome, rampaging wildfires, major flooding, a devastating drought, and other weather events exacerbated by climate change. House Bill 1099 seeks to help cities and counties plan for these events to protect lives, property, and taxpayer dollars.

“Every year we lose lives and homes because of climate change, and every year we have to rebuild. Putting our neighbors at risk because we failed to plan isn’t an option,” continued Duerr. “We owe it to ourselves, our families, and our neighbors to plan our communities in ways that protect every Washingtonian and reduce our environmental impacts.”

House Bill 1099 now heads to the Senate for consideration.