In People v. Tirado, the Supreme Court today holds a statute gives superior courts the choice not only to strike or not strike a sentencing enhancement, but also to impose a lesser enhancement in a stricken one’s place, even if the prosecution never charged the lesser enhancement.
You just read:
Sentencing courts given flexibility to downgrade enhancements
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.