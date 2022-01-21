Working Parents Assistance Program, Child Care Subsidy and ELITE Academy to Empower Latinas will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, January 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 20, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 — The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Jennifer Arnaiz, manager of Early Childhood Services at the Department of Human Services (DHHS); Arami McCloskey, member of the board of directors at Latinas Leading Tomorrow; and Xiómara López, income assistance program specialist at the Office of Home Energy Programs, Department of Human Services (DHHS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Many working parents facing financial insecurity may qualify for financial support for childcare services. To promote the variety of subsidy programs, this week’s program begins with Jennifer Arnaiz, manager at Early Childhood Services of the Department of Human Services (DHHS). Ms. Arnaiz will explain the eligibility criteria for these subsidy programs, the application process, and where to obtain additional information in Spanish. Moreover, we will discuss the biosecurity measures implemented at all licensed childcare centers in Montgomery County.

The second part of the show will focus on the empowerment of high school students. For over ten years, the organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow has guided and prepared young Latinas by strengthening their skills and helping them successfully navigate college, helping them build their networking, and leadership skills. Arami McCloskey, member of the board of directors, will tell us more about the ELITE High School Academy and its application process. The course is offered at no cost to all students in the Washington metropolitan area.

The show concludes with a discussion about the additional economic assistance available to County residents. Families who are having trouble affording their utility or heating bill may be eligible for energy assistance. In this year-round program, families do not need to receive a turn-off notice to request financial support. Xiómara López, specialist at the Office of Home Energy Programs will provide details on the eligibility criteria and the application process. Montgomery County residents can receive the benefits once a year and must reapply each fiscal year.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

