Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Jan. 24 at 11:45 a.m. to Discuss the Board of Health Regulations on Proof of Vaccination and Indoor Masking in Public Spaces

Discussion will also include Montgomery County’s Capital Budget and legislation to develop a Police Accountability Board in the County

Rockville, Md., Jan. 21, 2021— On Monday, Jan. 24 at 11:45 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss two Board of Health regulations that will be addressed during the Council’s meeting on Tuesday. The first would require proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other covered establishments in Montgomery County, and the second would extend existing indoor mask guidance for public spaces until Feb. 28 unless specific public health benchmarks are reached sooner.

The duo will also discuss Montgomery County's Capital Budget for fiscal years 2023-2028 and provide updates on the Police Accountability Board legislation, which was introduced at the request of County Executive Elrich and is now being reviewed by the Council.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

