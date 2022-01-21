Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,138 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Language Association of Maine Accepting Nominations For ESOL Teacher of the Year and World Languages Teacher of the Year

The Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) is now accepting nominations for two awards to celebrate excellence in language teaching – English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year and World Languages Teacher of the Year!

Do you know a language teacher who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, passion, and a strong commitment to advocacy and equity? FLAME welcomes you to nominate them so they can be recognized by their peers and school communities.

Submit nominations by following the links below. Nominations will be accepted until February 11th:

The awards will be presented at the FLAME Conference, which is to be held virtually this year on March 11th and 12th.

If you have any questions, contact April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist and FLAME Board Member, at april.perkins@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Foreign Language Association of Maine Accepting Nominations For ESOL Teacher of the Year and World Languages Teacher of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.