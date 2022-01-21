Foreign Language Association of Maine Accepting Nominations For ESOL Teacher of the Year and World Languages Teacher of the Year

The Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) is now accepting nominations for two awards to celebrate excellence in language teaching – English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year and World Languages Teacher of the Year!

Do you know a language teacher who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, passion, and a strong commitment to advocacy and equity? FLAME welcomes you to nominate them so they can be recognized by their peers and school communities.

Submit nominations by following the links below. Nominations will be accepted until February 11th:

The awards will be presented at the FLAME Conference, which is to be held virtually this year on March 11th and 12th.

If you have any questions, contact April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist and FLAME Board Member, at april.perkins@maine.gov.