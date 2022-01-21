Submit Release
Webinar Regarding Education and Afghan Newcomers: Keeping the Promise

The U.S. Department’s Office of English Language Acquisition (OELA) in collaboration with the Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) invites you to a webinar that will provide information about ORR’s process for placing and supporting Afghan refugees in the context of the U.S. educational system.

The webinar will also feature representatives from the Office for Civil Rights, (OCR) and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE). The panelists will discuss how to coordinate resources to provide wrap-around services and offer information about Federal support that will be explained in a forthcoming Dear Colleague Letter.

All state and local education personnel including superintendents, Title III Directors, teachers, and others who are involved in the work of welcoming our Afghan newcomers are invited to join on January 24, 2022, for an engaging and informative session.

Date: January 24, 2022,

Time: 4:00 pm Eastern Time

Register Here

