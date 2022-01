Sponsored by Maine Community Action Partnership (MeCAP), this is a forum, open to all and at no charge, to connect and explore coping strategies.

Panelists:

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of Maine Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Eric Eisele, E-COVID Project Director, Office of Behavioral Health, Maine Department for Health and Human Services (DHHS)

Arabella Pares, Trauma Informed Certificate Coordinator, University of New England (UNE)

Abigail Young, Junior at Ellsworth High School

Thursday, January 27, 6:00pm – 7:15pm

Register here

For more information, contact MeCAP: https://mecap.org