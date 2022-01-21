RE: Road Closure Wheelock

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Stannard Mountain Rd is impassable in the area of 122 Stannard Mountain Rd in Wheelock due to a jackknifed TT unit.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.