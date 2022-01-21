St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash & Request for Information
CASE#: 22A4000415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/21/2022 at approximately 0945 hours
STREET: Wild Hill Road
TOWN: West Fairlee
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jennings Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Between 2017 and 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram, black in color
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Possible damage to front passenger side wheel well area
INJURIES: Unknown, but none suspected
HOSPITAL: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexander Robinson
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/21/2022 at approximately 0945 hours, Troopers responded to Wild Hill Road near Jennings Road in the town of West Fairlee for a reported single vehicle crash into a tree. Upon arrival it was determined Vehicle 2 was travelling north on Wild Hill just before Jennings Road. As Vehicle 2 approached the intersection, a reported 2017-2019 black Dodge Ram (Vehicle 1) made a left turn on Wild Hill from Jennings Road. Vehicle 1’s front passenger side wheel well area hit Vehicle 2’s rear driver side wheel well area. Operator 2 stated he sped up to avoid a collision, but lost control of the vehicle after being hit by Vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 subsequently slid into a ditch where it then collided with a tree head on. Vehicle 1 left the scene immediately. Anyone with information about the incident, or with information about the identity of Operator 1 is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
