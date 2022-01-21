St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash & Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4000415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/21/2022 at approximately 0945 hours

STREET: Wild Hill Road

TOWN: West Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jennings Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: Between 2017 and 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram, black in color

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Possible damage to front passenger side wheel well area

INJURIES: Unknown, but none suspected

HOSPITAL: Unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexander Robinson

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/21/2022 at approximately 0945 hours, Troopers responded to Wild Hill Road near Jennings Road in the town of West Fairlee for a reported single vehicle crash into a tree. Upon arrival it was determined Vehicle 2 was travelling north on Wild Hill just before Jennings Road. As Vehicle 2 approached the intersection, a reported 2017-2019 black Dodge Ram (Vehicle 1) made a left turn on Wild Hill from Jennings Road. Vehicle 1’s front passenger side wheel well area hit Vehicle 2’s rear driver side wheel well area. Operator 2 stated he sped up to avoid a collision, but lost control of the vehicle after being hit by Vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 subsequently slid into a ditch where it then collided with a tree head on. Vehicle 1 left the scene immediately. Anyone with information about the incident, or with information about the identity of Operator 1 is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending investigation*

