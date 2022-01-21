Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes at I-69 this weekend.

The mainlanes of I-610 West Loop from Westpark Dr. to Richmond Avenue will be closed beginning Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. until Monday, January 24 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

Crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway and make repairs to the left lane of I-610 West Loop at I-69.

Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information has been posted at Houston Transtar and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter.