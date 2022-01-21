Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,118 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes at I-69 this weekend.

The mainlanes of I-610 West Loop from Westpark Dr. to Richmond Avenue will be closed beginning Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. until Monday, January 24 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

Crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway and make repairs to the left lane of I-610 West Loop at I-69.

Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information has been posted at Houston Transtar and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter.

You just read:

Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-610 West Loop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.