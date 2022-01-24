Action Engineering, LLC Developed a Solution That Will Improve 3D Model Use in the Automotive Industry
The company has gifted this solution to the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC).
These templates represent 120 hours of donated time by engineers with a cumulative two decades of MBD experience, representing members of four standards bodies.”GOLDEN, CO, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Engineering has recently announced the development of a model that will improve the way models are used in the automotive industry. The company has gifted this solution to the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC). These templates represent 120 hours of donated time by engineers with a cumulative two decades of MBD experience, representing members of four standards bodies.
— Jennifer Herron, CEO
The company took this innovative leap based on particular industry observations. Action Engineering found that the industry models are often proprietary or research models that don’t correlate with real-life components. As a result, realistic 3D data sets are not accessible.
Action Engineering used the concept of a door hinge to connect with the market. A three-part assembly was provided to illustrate the benefits of component-level modern Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T), represented as Model-Based Definition, a combination of geometry and Product Manufacturing Information. Additionally, this concept will determine the value of model-based assemblies.
Fundamentally, a hinge consists of three parts. It has two hinge halves and a pin. This analogy presents robust and realistic data that entities can easily apply to smart manufacturing. The hinge concept also makes learning the data appropriate and straightforward for testing a variety of software data packages.
The Automotive Industry Action Group is currently building a proof of concept to test Technical Data Package guidelines for the automotive industry. Developing a standard set of guidelines for digital data packages will strengthen the automotive industry’s ability to provide product definition to the supply chain uniformly. This breakthrough will enable suppliers to understand and use the product definition easily.
It is also important to note that Action Engineering sent a Creo 5 data set to DMSC and the Automotive Industry Action Group to test Quality Information Framework and Data Package Concepts, respectively. Both organizations will be able to create data packages to be used across the automotive industry for design definition, shop floor operations, and maintenance activities. They will also create derivative Quality Information Framework files to test their software.
Only members of DMSC and AIAG are eligible to access the native Creo files. To become a member of one of the groups, please use the links below.
AIAG 3D Model TDP Exchange Group
DMSC Membership
The Creo models are also available via a paid subscription to OSCAR, Action Engineering's online training platform.
To stay up to date with this development, please visit action-engineering.com
Jennifer Herron
Action Engineering
+1 720-900-1984
contact@action-engineering.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other