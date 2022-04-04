The Authentic Jersey Dress is granted Official Licenses from 25 Colleges & Universities
Breakout athletic designer, FERGO Apparel, follows the January debut of their FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress with 25 Official Collegiate License approvals.
Fergo is beyond excited to offer our patented Jersey Dress featuring the schools’ official logo, mascots, and names. This one-of-a-kind piece is going to change the sports apparel marketplace.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FERGO Apparel announces its continuing licensure with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), Affinity Licensing, and Fanatics Licensing to manufacture and retail merchandise for U.S. colleges. The apparel designer’s flagship piece, the patented Authentic Jersey Dress has already been granted Official Licenses for 25 Colleges and Universities and the list of officially licensed schools is growing on a nearly daily basis. During the 2021 year, FERGO Apparel had been granted 84 College Licenses for their Officially Licensed Collegiate Exercise Mat.
“Our growing roster of colleges and universities have large student populations, dedicated alumni, and die-hard sports fans. Fergo is beyond excited to offer our patented Jersey Dress featuring the schools’ official logo, mascots, and names. This one-of-a-kind piece is going to change the sports apparel marketplace,” says CEO, Founder and Chief Designer, McDonald Ferguson.
The Patented Officially Licensed FERGO Authentic Collegiate line of FERGO Dresses replicates the graphic prints of the on-field uniforms. College sports fans, friends, co-workers, and families can find the Authentic Jersey Dress in their favorite college colors.
The dresses were a smash hit during their debut in January at the Las Vegas Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas where mega sports retailer, Fanatics, along with Cititrends placed Summer orders.
The apparel designer is set to bring a full line of FERGO branded women’s, men’s, and youth athletic apparel to the retail market in the coming months, promising a quality, design, comfort and craftsmanship that competes at the same level with the top athletic brands.
“FERGO’s brand slogan is “Never Outdone.” The quality and unique design of this dress, and our full apparel line that are launching soon will prove exactly that to the sports retail apparel market,” says Ferguson.
The Authentic Jersey Dress and Exercise Mats are also available for preorder at FERGO Apparel’s website and their Amazon store.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
OFFICIALLY APPROVED COLLEGES LICENSES FOR FERGO AUTHENTIC JERSEY DRESS as of April 4, 2022:
University of Florida
Indiana University
Louisiana State University
Syracuse University
United State Military Academy (ARMY)
United States Naval Academy (NAVY)
Kansas State University
Kentucky State University
University of Iowa
University of Massachusetts
Arkansas State University
University of Memphis
Howard University
Marshall University
Morehouse College
University At Buffalo
North Carolina A&T
Jackson State University
Florida A&M University
Southern University
Florida International University
Grambling State University
University of South Florida
Florida Atlantic University
