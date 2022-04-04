The Authentic Jersey Dress is granted Official Licenses from 25 Colleges & Universities

The FERGO Shield - FERGO is For Every Race, Generation and Organization. FERGO is Never Outdone. Registered trademark.

A front view of the Fergo Authentic Jersey Dress in University of Florida Gators - black dress

FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress in University Florida Gators - black dress

front view of the FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress in Louisiana State University Tigers - purple dress

FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress in LSU - purple dress

Breakout athletic designer, FERGO Apparel, follows the January debut of their FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress with 25 Official Collegiate License approvals.

Fergo is beyond excited to offer our patented Jersey Dress featuring the schools’ official logo, mascots, and names. This one-of-a-kind piece is going to change the sports apparel marketplace.”
— McDonald Ferguson
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FERGO Apparel announces its continuing licensure with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), Affinity Licensing, and Fanatics Licensing to manufacture and retail merchandise for U.S. colleges. The apparel designer’s flagship piece, the patented Authentic Jersey Dress has already been granted Official Licenses for 25 Colleges and Universities and the list of officially licensed schools is growing on a nearly daily basis. During the 2021 year, FERGO Apparel had been granted 84 College Licenses for their Officially Licensed Collegiate Exercise Mat.

 “Our growing roster of colleges and universities have large student populations, dedicated alumni, and die-hard sports fans. Fergo is beyond excited to offer our patented Jersey Dress featuring the schools’ official logo, mascots, and names. This one-of-a-kind piece is going to change the sports apparel marketplace,” says CEO, Founder and Chief Designer, McDonald Ferguson.

The Patented Officially Licensed FERGO Authentic Collegiate line of FERGO Dresses replicates the graphic prints of the on-field uniforms. College sports fans, friends, co-workers, and families can find the Authentic Jersey Dress in their favorite college colors.

The dresses were a smash hit during their debut in January at the Las Vegas Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas where mega sports retailer, Fanatics, along with Cititrends placed Summer orders.

The apparel designer is set to bring a full line of FERGO branded women’s, men’s, and youth athletic apparel to the retail market in the coming months, promising a quality, design, comfort and craftsmanship that competes at the same level with the top athletic brands.

“FERGO’s brand slogan is “Never Outdone.” The quality and unique design of this dress, and our full apparel line that are launching soon will prove exactly that to the sports retail apparel market,” says Ferguson.

The Authentic Jersey Dress and Exercise Mats are also available for preorder at FERGO Apparel’s website and their Amazon store.

FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272

OFFICIALLY APPROVED COLLEGES LICENSES FOR FERGO AUTHENTIC JERSEY DRESS as of April 4, 2022:
University of Florida
Indiana University
Louisiana State University
Syracuse University
United State Military Academy (ARMY)
United States Naval Academy (NAVY)
Kansas State University
Kentucky State University
University of Iowa
University of Massachusetts
Arkansas State University
University of Memphis
Howard University
Marshall University
Morehouse College
University At Buffalo
North Carolina A&T
Jackson State University
Florida A&M University
Southern University
Florida International University
Grambling State University
University of South Florida
Florida Atlantic University

Yani M Payne
FERGO Apparel
+1 888-531-0272
customerservice@fergoapparel.com
The Authentic Jersey Dress is granted Official Licenses from 25 Colleges & Universities

About

FERGO: Acronym /Fər-go/ 1. For Every Race, Generation, and Organization. 2. Never Outdone. Founded in 1999 by McDonald Ferguson, FERGO as a bespoke design brand creating high-performance athletic apparel, team uniforms and athletic gear and equipment. The company headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. FERGO began as a custom design brand providing specialized, on-field sports uniforms for professional teams, players, top-tier college athletes and major celebrities. In 2021, FERGO apparel made the decision to expand the company and make it accessible to Everyone by fully utilizing its 23 years of industry design, development and creation. The vision is to create performance apparel and equipment with sleek, modern design that is not only fully functional, but also fashionable, comfortable, and fully sustainable. FERGO’s 2021 expansion from a bespoke design company to a widely available apparel company set to work by developing, designing and producing products that unify people. Today, we do this through our FERGO Apparel product line, our FERGO Sports athletic equipment, and with our Officially Licensed Collegiate apparel and equipment product lines. The FERGO brand is more than just apparel and equipment. FERGO is heart, soul, hope, unity. FERGO is For Every Race, Generation and Organization.

