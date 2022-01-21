Submit Release
TxDOT Announces Public Service Announcement Contest Winners

Brownwood – TxDOT's Brownwood District recently held its annual public service announcement contest with Cisco High School winning first place. The contest offers high school students an opportunity to earn funds for education and events that keep students safe and alcohol-free during school-related activities, such as Project Celebration or prom.

Cisco High School won $2,000 for their first-place video in the Brownwood District contest and will advance to the statewide PSA contest for a chance to win up to $8,000.

Other awards were as follows:

2nd Place Winner – Panther Creek High School ($1,500)

3rd Place Winner – Rochelle High School ($1,250)

For participating in the contest, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Goldthwaite, and Richland Springs High Schools will each receive $750.

