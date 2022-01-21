GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Vineet Nayyar to President, Owned Division
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the promotion of Vineet Nayyar to President, Owned Division. With Nayyar’s latest advancement, GF Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its skilled leadership team amid some of the most challenging years for the hospitality industry.
Nayyar brings with him more than twenty years of experience in the hospitality industry and will continue as Chief Operating Officer for the owned division, serving a dual position. His knowledge has been an essential part of the GF Hotels & Resorts team since he joined in 2000. Within those 22 years, Nayyar has served in all areas of hotel management and worked with most major brands, including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Radisson.
“It’s an exciting time for GF Hotels & Resorts as we continue to pivot through these challenging times we are looking forward to Vineet’s leadership contributions,” said Kenneth Kochenour, President & Founder.
His industry expertise led to a seat on Holiday Inn’s General Manager Advisory Board and is currently a member of the IHG Owners Association and DoubleTree Hotel Owner Advisory Council. He received a degree in Hotel Management from the Alpina School of Hotel Management, Switzerland.
Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated nearly 600 hotels in 46 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, innovative partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.
To learn more about Nayyar’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, restaurants, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 33 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Candice Kochenour
GF Hotels & Resorts
candice@wwhospitality.com