MedTech Startup Names New Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran Matt Vogelhuber served as Interim CEO after untimely death of founding leader in November 2021
Matt has demonstrated he is the right fit for fluidIQ during these pivotal times in the company’s trajectory.”LEWES, DE, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph. has been named its Chief Executive Officer. Vogelhuber served as interim CEO following the passing of the company’s founding CEO, Chris Jung, in November 2021.
— Bill Niland, Lead Independent Board Member, fluidIQ™
Matt Vogelhuber, R. Ph., a 30-year veteran of the medical industry, joined fluidIQ as its Chief Operating Officer in early 2021 and joined the board of directors in August 2021. Shortly after his appointment, he was named board chairman.
“I will work with our incredibly committed and capable team to carry out its important mission to improve the lives of patients,” said Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., fluidIQ’s newly-named CEO. “I am confident in our ability to execute on our strategy and to realize the success that Chris and our founding team envisioned.”
“fluidIQ is less than two years old and has already reached milestones that take most companies several years to accomplish. As CEO, Matt will confidently guide the company through the 510K process, the establishment of important partnerships and a successful seed funding round in the first half of 2022,” said Bill Niland, Lead Independent Board Member for fluidIQ. “Matt has demonstrated he is the right fit for fluidIQ during these pivotal times in the company’s trajectory to execute on the commercialization of the first product, InVent™, pending FDA clearance.”
About Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph.
Vogelhuber is a 30-year veteran in major pharma, biotech and cancer diagnostics and has held numerous senior management positions with Eli Lilly and Myriad Genetics across the U.S., Japan and Europe/Middle East/Africa. Formerly the CEO of a start-up pharmaceutical company, he is the founding principal of a boutique consulting firm. As an experienced executive and board member, Vogelhuber has a clear understanding of needed processes and procedures to make start-ups successful in the short and long term. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in pharmacy and a bachelor’s of arts in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh.
About inVent™
fluidIQ’s first product is a lipstick-sized resuscitation/ventilation device intended for providing emergency breathing assistance to patients around the world. fluidIQ plans to improve the emergency ventilation space with this tiny 3D-printable tool that can automate what has long been a labor-intensive manual procedure that often requires more than one emergency responder. In an emergency, resuscitation or ventilation is provided to supplement the breathing of patients who need assistance getting enough air into their lungs or to provide full breathing support for patients who cannot breathe on their own. Emergency and disaster response members of the team worked with engineers to develop a product designed with the aim to be small and rugged enough to be deployed anytime and anywhere to help patients, even in resource deplete and austere environments.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
