fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent™ Miniature In-Line Resuscitator Featured in Images in Anesthesiology
Depictions show device, waveforms; manuscript describes novel technology
It’s an honor to see HOPE inVent™ on the pages of this prestigious medical journal. Realizing it’s there because of its novel design and features makes it even more exciting for our team’s efforts”ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a MedTech startup company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, today announced that images and a short manuscript describing its HOPE inVent™ miniature resuscitator have been published in the Journal Anesthesiology’s Images in Anesthesiology publication. The journal highlights the company’s miniature in-line resuscitator in a clinical set-up configuration, along with wave forms illustrating the device’s performance characteristics.
— Matthew Vogelhuber, RPh., CEO of fluidIQ
“It’s an honor to see HOPE inVent™ on the pages of such a prestigious medical journal and especially rewarding to know it’s there because of its novel design and features,” said Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., CEO, fluidIQ. “We believe our miniature resuscitator has the potential to change how rescue breathing is delivered in challenging real-world environments.”
Authors of the Anesthesiology manuscript include researchers from the NIH Clinical Center, Andrew J. Mannes, M,D., and William F. Pritchard, M.D., as well as Nathaniel Kapaldo, D.V.M, a veterinarian from the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Brian K. Walsh, Ph.D., a respiratory therapy researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch who is also a cofounder of the HOPE inVent™ technology and fluidIQ.
“What’s especially exciting about this technology is its small size paired with its potential for a big impact on breathing support,” said Dr. Walsh. “Collaborating with this research team has allowed us to explore and characterize the technology’s performance and share those findings with the clinical community. I look forward to hearing feedback from the anesthesia community as we continue evaluating its promise in patient care.”
The Images in Anesthesiology piece published in November 2025, is now publicly available at:: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC12694762
Award-winning technology
HOPE inVent™ is designed to provide resuscitation and breathing support without reliance on electricity or batteries, using the science of fluidics – air or fluids used to operate devices automatically – to deliver breathing support for patients who are unable to breathe on their own. HOPE inVent™ was conceived by emergency medical and respiratory professionals working alongside world-class engineers to address limitations of traditional manual resuscitation tools which can be labor-intensive, inconsistent, and difficult to operate in complex emergency and disaster settings. fluidIQ’s technology has been recognized with innovation awards from both Fast Company, the world’s leading business media brand, and the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), an organization that advances the rapid deployment of novel medical technologies to benefit military and civilian populations.
Meeting an urgent, global need
NIH-supported research has identified gaps in current rescue breathing tools and techniques and called for better ventilation strategies that could save more lives. fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent is ready to meet this challenge. Source: NIH press announcement, November 13, 2023; link to release: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-finds-poor-ventilation-use-during-cpr-out-hospital-cardiac-arrest
HOPE inVent™ is an investigational device and has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who came together to address gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, amid the 2020 global medical crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that address the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols, and these devices are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate devices automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. In 2021, Fast Company named HOPE inVent a “World Changing Idea,” and in 2023, fluidIQ received an Innovation award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). Visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
