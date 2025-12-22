fluidIQ Celebrates Transformational Year, Builds Momentum Toward First-in-Human-Studies, Future Commercialization
Startup MedTech advances proprietary fluidics-based respiratory platform, expands strategic partnerships
2025 was pivotal for fluidIQ...and our team has translated a bold concept into a platform that now has the strength of peer-reviewed data, strong strategic relationships, and a clear path forward”ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, marks 2025 as a breakthrough year for scientific validation, strategic partnerships, and progress on its proprietary platform’s roadmap of simple, yet elegant, medical technology solutions.
— Matthew Vogelhuber, RPh., CEO of fluidIQ
Throughout 2025, fluidIQ strengthened existing collaborations and partnerships and expanded engagement with leaders in the respiratory space, including the recent announcement of a new strategic partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), the celebration of a three-year licensing deal with Intersurgical, Inc., and five-year research collaboration agreement with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. fluidIQ is poised to announce additional collaborations in 2026.
“2025 was pivotal for fluidIQ and an inflection point in this journey. Our team, along with our partners and collaborators, has translated a bold concept into a platform that now has the strength of peer-reviewed data, strong strategic relationships, and a clear path forward. We believe fluidIQ is well-positioned and is an attractive partner for America’s military and civilian health systems, emergency medical service providers, and other strategic partners who share our vision of accessible, scalable, and dependable respiratory technologies,” said Matthew Vogelhuber, R.Ph., CEO of fluidIQ. “We are honored to work with some of the most advanced medical technology experts in the world, and we look forward to continued advancements in 2026.”
Published research
Through the fluidIQ and NIH collaborative research agreement, the group continued to build on earlier preclinical research and generated important new insights in 2025. New research, focused on fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent™ technology, was recently published in the journal Anesthesiology (PMID: 40951989) furthering efforts published in Science Translational Medicine in 2022 (PMID: 36223450). First-in-human studies are expected to commence in early 2026.
“As fluidIQ moves closer to first-in-human studies in the coming year, we are focused on building a robust clinical, regulatory, and commercial foundation to support growth across multiple arenas, including emergency medicine, health systems, military medicine, and global health,” Vogelhuber said. “This strong foundation will be important as we consider multiple strategic pathways, including future partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities.”
Validating a novel miniature, yet powerful, respiratory platform
In 2025, fluidIQ’s technology was featured at high-visibility scientific forums, including the American Thoracic Society’s Respiratory Innovation Summit and Anesthesia Grand Rounds at the University of Pittsburgh, connecting the innovations with key opinion leaders and potential early adopters.
fluidIQ’s award-winning technology
HOPE inVent™ provides benefits without reliance on electricity or batteries. It harnesses the science of fluidics – the use of air or fluids to operate devices automatically – to deliver breathing support for patients who are unable to breathe on their own. HOPE inVent™ was created by emergency medical and respiratory professionals working alongside world-class engineers to deliver resuscitation and emergency breathing without reliance on traditional manual techniques and tools that can be labor-intensive, inconsistent, and difficult to operate in complex real-world medical crises. fluidIQ’s technology has been recognized with innovation awards from both Fast Company, the world’s leading business media brand, and the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), an organization that advances the rapid deployment of novel medical technologies to benefit military and civilian populations.
Meeting an urgent, global need
NIH-supported research has identified gaps in current rescue breathing tools and techniques and called for better ventilation strategies that could save more lives. fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent is ready to meet this challenge. Source: NIH press announcement, November 13, 2023; link to release: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-finds-poor-ventilation-use-during-cpr-out-hospital-cardiac-arrest
HOPE inVent™ has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who came together to address gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, amid the 2020 global medical crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that address the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols, and these devices are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate devices automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. In 2021, Fast Company named HOPE inVent a “World Changing Idea,” and in 2023, fluidIQ received an Innovation award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). Visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with the material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
