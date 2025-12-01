University of Texas Medical Branch and fluidIQ Sign Research Collaboration Agreement, Establish Research Program
Major medical research center and start-up MedTech company to research, design and develop novel respiratory technologies
The research agreement combines clinical expertise and cutting-edge research capabilities to accelerate respiratory innovations that will address urgent and unmet medical needs in acute and neonatal care settings.
Anchored by synergistic missions and goals, the UTMB and fluidIQ agreement will support a combined dedication to enhancing and advancing needs in clinical care to improve the lives of patients.
“Our relationship with UTMB exemplifies our mutual concern for improving the respiratory space. UTMB shares the sense of urgency with which we work to bring innovative fluidic-based tools to a market that is hungry for simple yet novel global solutions” said Matthew Vogelhuber, R.Ph., CEO of fluidIQ.
“Our collaboration with fluidIQ brings together academic research and industry expertise translating university research into life-saving respiratory technologies that can be deployed quickly and make a global impact,” said Dr. Vineet Gupta, Vice President of Innovation and Technology Development.
Based on fluidIQ's proprietary, fluidics-based platform, the team will develop miniaturized and automated tools without the need for sensors, electricity or batteries. Fluidics is a science that uses the flows and pressures of fluids or air to control operations normally performed by battery power or electricity.
Under the agreement, the research will be led under the direction of Brian K. Walsh, Ph.D, chairman of the UTMB Department of Respiratory Therapy, who is also a co-founder of fluidIQ and its Chief of Clinical Research & Development.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” Walsh said “We believe this collaboration will enable us to make a significant impact in scientific discovery and development while laser focused on making a positive impact on human life.”
The collaboration has already developed two jointly owned patent applications for novel fluidic-based technologies aimed at the adult and neonatal respiratory space and beyond.
About University of Texas Medical Branch
Texas' first academic health center opened its doors in 1891 and today has four campuses, five health sciences schools, six institutes for advanced study, a research enterprise that includes one of only two national laboratories dedicated to the safe study of infectious threats to human health, a Level 1 Trauma Center and a health system offering a full range of primary and specialized medical services throughout the Texas Gulf Coast region. UTMB is an institution in the University of Texas System and a member of the Texas Medical Center. Please visit https://www.utmbhealth.com to learn more.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of a world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on its proprietary platform of fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
