Boca Charity Surpasses Extraordinary Milestone: 10,000 Beds for Children in Need
In just 5 short years serving families in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, Sweet Dream Makers reflects back
We feel so blessed that we’re able to provide children who are less fortunate the safety and security of having a bed of their own, too. That’s what every child deserves”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of their 5th year in operation, Sweet Dream Makers surpassed a huge milestone, providing 10,000 beds to children and their families: 10,000 beds, 10,000 reasons, 10,000 stories. Their mission is simple and tangible; to improve the health and well-being of children and adults in need, by providing beds, bedding, and essential furniture at no cost.
— Doris Gillman, Board Member
Founder and Executive Director Suzanne Broad saw the need locally and has built an innovative and efficient program since 2017, working alongside 50+ local social service agencies to identify families, matching each member of the household with a bed best suited to them. With a safe, clean, and appropriate place to sleep each night, these families have made great strides in health and well-being outcomes, school performance, and ability to meet every day needs.
● Sweet Dream Makers provided 2,884 beds in 2021 alone, a staggering increase since providing 915 beds in 2017;
● As of today, the charity has distributed 10,048 bed sets: including a new mattress, mattress protector, box springs, bed frame, bedding and comforter chosen by the children, and new fresh pillows; and that number increases daily.
● More than 4,600 families are better rested, stronger, and more prepared to face daily challenges now that they have a safe and secure place to sleep
● More than 80% of children who receive beds demonstrate significant improvement in academic performance, behavior, and quality of sleep
● SDM now provides over 300 beds per month to children in need and their families
Families experience bedlessness for a variety of reasons, and each family has their own story. Some of these causes include co-sleeping, housing placement after being homeless, sleeping on an air mattress or blanket, surviving domestic abuse, mold or unsanitary conditions, eviction, cribs needed for a baby due soon, or the economic strain of buying new beds. One caseworker who refers families from Community Partners, Anthony, knows that when he visits a home and sees firsthand that beds are needed, he can call Sweet Dream Makers and they will deliver new beds and bedding within 24-48 hours providing instantaneous relief, comfort, and dignity.
Anthony relayed to Sweet Dream Makers, “I’ll never forget this one home I visited. It’s ingrained in my head. This single mother was working 6 days a week, trying so hard. I asked her, ‘How are you sleeping?’ Her 16 year old son’s room was impeccably clean... but the bed was a toddler bed and a couch cushion... taped together by duct tape... duct tape! The siblings needed beds too. There’s an element of shame, you know, parents don’t want to admit that they need help providing basic necessities. But that’s why we’re here.
Once we set up the bed it broke the ice. That kid, he realized it was actually real, that this was for him. His own space, big enough for him, not little cushions taped together. Everyone got new beds, bedding and pillows. Our team felt so good about it. How can you get a good night’s sleep on a makeshift bed like that? I know how these families feel and I’ve been in their shoes. A nice firm mattress - it pays dividends. I’m so happy to partner with Suzy and the good work Sweet Dream Makers is doing. People really appreciate your help - they really do.”
This effort would not be possible without the support of generous donors and board members like Doris Gillman who added, “When we tuck our own grandchildren in at night and wish them sweet dreams, we feel so blessed that we’re able to provide children who are less fortunate the safety and security of having a bed of their own, too. That’s what every child deserves.”
Sweet Dream Makers extends their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been on this journey over the past 5 years and have been inspired to give back to local families. Together, our community met the milestone of 10,000 beds in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.
About Sweet Dream Makers
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Sweet Dream Makers delivers new beds, at no cost, to children and families sleeping on the floor, sharing beds, or sleeping in unsafe, unsanitary conditions. In addition to the essential foundation of a safe place to rest, each child gets to choose their own bedding to go with their new bed, giving them ownership and a feeling of dignity and pride along with each good night’s rest. More at SweetDreamMakers.org.
Sweet Dream Makers is a top-rated nonprofit with Guidestar, Charity Navigator, Extraordinary Charities, and more
Interviews available with Suzanne Broad, Executive Director of Sweet Dream Makers at suzyb@sweetdreammakers.org or 561-571-7363.
