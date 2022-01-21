Genser Energy Launches Relief Fund for Victims of Deadly Ghana Explosion
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genser Energy extends its heartfelt condolences to the victims, families and loved ones of those affected by the explosion in Apiate (Bogoso), Ghana on January 20, 2022. We will do everything in our capacity to ensure our friends in the community recover as quickly as possible.
As a leading private sector enterprise in the Western Region of Ghana, our operational mission has always been about putting the community first. Upon learning of the tragedy, Genser Energy immediately engaged with the traditional leaders in Apiate to determine the most urgent humanitarian needs and to see how we can be of assistance.
Our first aid delivery is scheduled to arrive on Friday. It consists of mattresses, blankets, food items, sanitary products, medical supplies, clothing and potable water. Additionally, Genser Energy has set up a fundraiser with matching funds to help build back the community.
We will continue to be of service to the people of Apiate in their reconstruction efforts. Our hearts and prayers are with all those suffering and grieving, and we wish those injured a swift recovery.
Anna
Anna
Klapper
