Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,158 in the last 365 days.

Genser Energy Launches Relief Fund for Victims of Deadly Ghana Explosion

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genser Energy extends its heartfelt condolences to the victims, families and loved ones of those affected by the explosion in Apiate (Bogoso), Ghana on January 20, 2022. We will do everything in our capacity to ensure our friends in the community recover as quickly as possible.

As a leading private sector enterprise in the Western Region of Ghana, our operational mission has always been about putting the community first. Upon learning of the tragedy, Genser Energy immediately engaged with the traditional leaders in Apiate to determine the most urgent humanitarian needs and to see how we can be of assistance.

Our first aid delivery is scheduled to arrive on Friday. It consists of mattresses, blankets, food items, sanitary products, medical supplies, clothing and potable water. Additionally, Genser Energy has set up a fundraiser with matching funds to help build back the community.

We will continue to be of service to the people of Apiate in their reconstruction efforts. Our hearts and prayers are with all those suffering and grieving, and we wish those injured a swift recovery.

Anna
Klapper
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Genser Energy Launches Relief Fund for Victims of Deadly Ghana Explosion

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.