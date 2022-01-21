Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report January 20-26, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53) The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to S.R. 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25- LM 24.30) • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for paving and restriping, traffic shift and to set barrier rail. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving • 1/22 – 1/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary intermittent lane closures of the I-24 EB ramp and also temporary, intermittent lane closures of Hickory Hollow Parkway to finish joint sealant. One lane will remain open at all times on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40 The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave (mm 216-217) • Nightly (including weekends), 8p.m. - 5a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for striping, traffic loops and bridge work.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) • Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40 The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177 • Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures to complete punchlist items and do final clean up the project.

HICKMAN / HUMPHREYS COUNTY, 1-40 The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (mm 152 - 161) • Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do final clean up the project.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65 Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange, mm45 - 46 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Inside lane closure on I-65N during the nighttime to unload and set bridge beams. The inside lane will need to be closed to move the crane out allowing the beams to be set.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65 Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 - 119 • 1/22 – 1/26, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., Emergency milling and paving operations due to asphalt deterioration. Crews will be milling and paving at various locations between Mile Marker 108 and 119 north and southbound.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 Surveying for drainage inverts along barrier in median • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be inside lane closures on I-24 eastbound and westbound for survey work for one mile either side of SR 266 (Sam Ridley Pkwy). Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.Surveying for setting control for Mobile Lidar • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work for just west of SR 10 (Church St) to just east of Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. All lanes of traffic will remain open. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-840 The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15 – 17 • 24/7, The permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 EB & WB. This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the EB & WB bridges at LM 10.33. The lane closure work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning, November 15th, at 6am and be completed that day. Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 – from mm 225 to mm 226 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455 Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others) • 24/7, Continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (mm 20 - mm 20.32) • 1/21 – 1/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete. Possible detour to close off Murfreesboro Rd/Fesslers Lane intersection.• 1/20 – 1/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekend), There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112 SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

MACON COUNTY, SR 52 Traffic Signal Installation at Ellington Drive • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Ellington Drive for Traffic Signal installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112Intersection Improvments. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1 LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1 • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities. RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266 The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25Gateway Drive Extension • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 174 Local Programs: Goodlettsville traffic flow improvements and traffic signal upgrades • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure on eastbound SR-174 (Long Hollow Pk) before Caldwell Dr for construction of a concrete island and curb ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6 Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) • Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96 Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397 The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for punchlist items and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform punchlist items. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for punchlist items. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440 Milling and Paving • 1/20, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., Single lane ramp and shoulder closure of I-440 E at I-65 S between SR 106 Hillsboro Pk to I-65 S for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6 Roadway repair/patching • 1/20, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on Franklin Pike from Morriswood Dr to S Meade Pkwy for roadway patching and repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1 Roadway repair/patching • 12/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct to Woodlawn Dr for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1 Excavate trench and install 30" RCP storm drain piping • 12/20, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Various, WB lane and shoulder closures of SR 1 from 524 Murfreesboro Pike to 600 Murfreesboro Pike for the excavation of trench and installation of storm drain piping.