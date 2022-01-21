January 21, 2022 – Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.0 Percent in December

Date: January 21, 2022

State Reaches Record Employment Level – More than 13 Million Jobs

AUSTIN - In December, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from November 2021. Texas added 50,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 19 of the last 20 months. For the month, the state reached another record employment level with 13,059,600 jobs. Texas has added a total of 694,400 positions since December 2020.

“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”

In December, the Construction industry gained 10,400 jobs over the month. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,300 positions. Also of note, Financial Activities added 7,200 jobs.

“After surpassing our pre-pandemic record employment high in November, career opportunities in Texas continued to grow in December,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re looking to upskill in your current field or find training for a new career, TWC is here to support all Texans in their search for meaningful employment.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded December’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent, then Abilene and Lubbock each at 3.3 percent.

“The continued job growth we’ve seen in our Texas labor market is a true testament to the strength of our Texas employers, large and small,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, the falling unemployment rate demonstrates Texans taking advantage of the numerous job and career opportunities provided by our Texas employers.”

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) DECEMBER 2021 NOVEMBER 2021 DECEMBER 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 161,696.00 155,732.00 5,964.00 3.7 162,099.00 155,797.00 6,302.00 3.9 160,017.00 149,613.00 10,404.00 6.5 Texas 14,398.70 13,786.00 612.7 4.3 14,430.00 13,775.20 654.8 4.5 14,139.90 13,191.30 948.6 6.7 Abilene 81.5 78.8 2.7 3.3 82.1 79.1 3 3.6 78.8 74.8 4 5 Amarillo 136 132.1 3.9 2.9 136.6 132.3 4.3 3.1 133.6 127.7 5.9 4.4 Austin-Round Rock 1,328.70 1,290.00 38.7 2.9 1,332.30 1,289.80 42.5 3.2 1,264.30 1,202.60 61.7 4.9 Beaumont-Port Arthur 175.1 162.5 12.7 7.2 175.1 162.1 13 7.4 172.5 154.6 17.9 10.4 Brownsville-Harlingen 170.6 159 11.6 6.8 170.5 158.9 11.7 6.8 169.9 153.8 16.1 9.5 College Station-Bryan 134.7 130.4 4.4 3.2 136.7 132 4.7 3.5 133.7 127.1 6.6 4.9 Corpus Christi 204.7 192.9 11.8 5.8 205.2 193 12.3 6 201.2 184.2 17 8.4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,182.20 4,030.10 152.1 3.6 4,190.30 4,024.90 165.4 3.9 4,068.00 3,825.70 242.3 6 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,825.30 2,723.60 101.8 3.6 2,833.10 2,722.30 110.7 3.9 2,742.90 2,581.40 161.6 5.9 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,356.90 1,306.50 50.4 3.7 1,357.30 1,302.60 54.7 4 1,325.00 1,244.30 80.7 6.1 El Paso 369.6 352.1 17.5 4.7 373 354.4 18.6 5 371.6 343.9 27.7 7.4 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,482.70 3,314.50 168.2 4.8 3,478.80 3,300.70 178.1 5.1 3,409.00 3,148.50 260.5 7.6 Killeen-Temple 182.9 174.9 8 4.4 183.9 175.2 8.8 4.8 179.9 168.6 11.2 6.2 Laredo 117.4 111.8 5.6 4.8 117.4 111.5 5.9 5 116.2 107.3 8.9 7.7 Longview 97 92.4 4.6 4.7 97.5 92.5 5 5.1 96.3 89 7.3 7.5 Lubbock 166.3 160.8 5.5 3.3 167.3 161.4 6 3.6 164.4 156 8.5 5.1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 372.7 343.7 29 7.8 371.2 342.8 28.4 7.7 363.9 324.3 39.6 10.9 Midland 101 96.8 4.2 4.1 101.1 96.6 4.5 4.4 98.8 90.8 7.9 8 Odessa 80.2 75.5 4.7 5.9 80.3 75.3 5.1 6.3 80.8 71.4 9.4 11.6 San Angelo 55.1 53.1 2 3.6 55.1 52.9 2.2 4 54.8 51.6 3.2 5.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,240.60 1,194.30 46.3 3.7 1,247.70 1,196.90 50.8 4.1 1,218.50 1,145.10 73.4 6 Sherman-Denison 67 64.7 2.3 3.4 67.1 64.6 2.5 3.8 65.6 62.2 3.4 5.1 Texarkana 64.2 61.5 2.6 4.1 63.9 61.2 2.7 4.2 64 60.3 3.8 5.9 Tyler 116.7 112.5 4.2 3.6 116.6 112 4.6 3.9 110.4 103.9 6.5 5.9 Victoria 44.2 42 2.2 5 44.3 42 2.4 5.3 44.7 41.4 3.4 7.5 Waco 131.7 127.1 4.7 3.5 132.3 127.2 5.1 3.9 129.4 122.2 7.2 5.6 Wichita Falls 64.9 62.5 2.5 3.8 64.9 62.2 2.7 4.2 64.8 60.7 4.1 6.4

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Dec 2021* Nov 2021 Dec 2020 Nov '21 to Dec '21 Dec '20 to Dec '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,059,600 13,009,600 12,365,200 50,000 0.4 694,400 5.6 Total Private 11,075,200 11,026,500 10,404,100 48,700 0.4 671,100 6.5 Goods Producing 1,854,500 1,834,000 1,759,100 20,500 1.1 95,400 5.4 Mining and Logging 207,500 203,500 175,100 4,000 2 32,400 18.5 Construction 750,500 740,100 725,800 10,400 1.4 24,700 3.4 Manufacturing 896,500 890,400 858,200 6,100 0.7 38,300 4.5 Service Providing 11,205,100 11,175,600 10,606,100 29,500 0.3 599,000 5.6 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,636,600 2,629,300 2,514,700 7,300 0.3 121,900 4.8 Information 209,300 207,900 198,200 1,400 0.7 11,100 5.6 Financial Activities 856,300 849,100 807,000 7,200 0.8 49,300 6.1 Professional and Business Services 1,981,000 1,974,600 1,807,800 6,400 0.3 173,200 9.6 Education and Health Services 1,760,900 1,762,600 1,703,000 -1,700 -0.1 57,900 3.4 Leisure and Hospitality 1,346,900 1,340,400 1,214,500 6,500 0.5 132,400 10.9 Other Services 429,700 428,600 399,800 1,100 0.3 29,900 7.5 Government 1,984,400 1,983,100 1,961,100 1,300 0.1 23,300 1.2

