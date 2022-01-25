Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC Announces Jennifer Jenkins, CPA, as New Partner-in-Charge of Laurel and Hattiesburg Offices

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

LAUREL, MS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram has announced that the Laurel and Hattiesburg, Mississippi offices will now be led by Jennifer Jenkins, CPA. She succeeds Wm F. Horne, Jr., CPA, who has led this practice unit for over fifteen years. He will remain an active partner within the firm and will continue to provide quality service to his clients.

“Jennifer has been a major contributor to the success of the Laurel practice unit over the years and will continue to have a monumental impact on our staff and our office,” said Wm F. Horne, Jr., CPA, the former partner-in-charge of the office. “Her collaborative style of work and willingness to go the extra mile for her peers makes her the ideal person for the job. It has been a pleasure working with her throughout the years and I look forward to watching her continue to succeed.”

Jennifer is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi with her bachelor’s and master’s, respectively. She specializes in federal and state tax compliance and consulting services for businesses in the oil and gas industry as well as franchised operations, physician practice, retail, and real estate.

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states and providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services. For more information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.