COVID-19 Daily Update 1-21-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 21, 2022, there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,609 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Calhoun County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Hancock County.

“Every loss in West Virginia brings grief to a family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we comfort those who mourn, we must also do our best to stop this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (142), Berkeley (1,037), Boone (324), Braxton (80), Brooke (182), Cabell (1,026), Calhoun (47), Clay (86), Doddridge (40), Fayette (548), Gilmer (50), Grant (99), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (176), Hancock (203), Hardy (169), Harrison (582), Jackson (146), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (1,561), Lewis (141), Lincoln (174), Logan (409), Marion (497), Marshall (365), Mason (158), McDowell (132), Mercer (549), Mineral (199), Mingo (244), Monongalia (825), Monroe (174), Morgan (135), Nicholas (274), Ohio (406), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (36), Preston (241), Putnam (582), Raleigh (1,014), Randolph (345), Ritchie (58), Roane (129), Summers (96), Taylor (130), Tucker (20), Tyler (113), Upshur (176), Wayne (420), Webster (54), Wetzel (153), Wirt (64), Wood (629), Wyoming (408). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Fairmont Medical Center (lower parking lot), 1325 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mercer County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will also be available this weekend on Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Saturday, January 22

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jackson County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital, 122 Pinnell Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Burch Pre K-8, 275 Bulldog Boulevard, Delbarton, WV

Ohio County

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Sunday, January 23

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.