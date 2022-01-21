AWARD-WINNING WAFFLEMAT FOUNDATION TECHNOLOGY SELECTED BY PRECISION CONTRACTORS
This massive concrete foundation is prepared faster than traditional construction methods with fewer workers.
PGC Contractors chooses the Wafflemat Foundation System. Despite weather issues during construction, Wafflemat keeps the project on track as others are delayed.
It was great to see, that despite the heavy rain and challenging weather conditions, the Pony Express project could continue thanks to the Wafflemat solution.”VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat, the world’s leading foundation system, has been chosen by construction specialists Precision General Commercial Contractors, Inc. for the new Pony Express Senior Apartments project in Vacaville, CA. Despite unprecedented weather issues during construction, the award-winning Wafflemat solution was able to be installed on time, keeping the project on track.
Since its introduction almost thirty years ago, the Wafflemat foundation system has helped to transform how residential and commercial structures are built. Becoming the world’s leading system for single and multi-family structures, the solution has been used in over 30,000,000 square feet of foundations across America.
The unique foundation system is designed for use on expansive, compressible, collapsible, and rocky soil, helping to keep foundations free from damage while speeding up the construction process. It was for these benefits that the innovative solution was chosen by leading national construction specialists Precision General Commercial Contractors, Inc. for one of its latest projects.
Pony Express Senior Apartments is a new 60-unit affordable housing complex that is being built in Vacaville, CA. The completed apartments are being made available to seniors and veterans on a low and very low income, with 15 units set aside for seniors who are experiencing homelessness.
The GreenPoint-certified buildings are going to be an important addition to the individuals in the local community. Each property will feature a full photovoltaic (solar panel) system, accessible community room, computer room, and exercise room. The exterior will also feature community gardens and a dog run, ensuring residents have everything required to age in place. There will also be an onsite wellness center in which professionals will be able to provide essential medical and dental services.
This vital new construction project covers an expansive 1.82 acres; however, the early building stages faced unprecedented wet weather. In the four days in the run-up to the concrete being placed, the region experienced atmospheric river conditions, which saw nearly eight inches of rain fall across 72 hours.
This created extreme wet weather which caused major issues for construction sites across California, with mud and standing water causing many sites forced to halt work. These disruptions not only cause significant delays in construction, but they can also be very costly. However, thanks to utilizing the innovative Wafflemat foundation technology, the Pony Express Senior Apartments project was able to continue development throughout the wet weather.
This is due to the Wafflemat solution being able to be installed right on grade in any weather conditions. This removes the need for interior trenching or having to off-haul dirt, ensuring construction can continue. Not only does this unique approach ensure that rain will not disrupt the building stage, but unlike other slab types, Wafflemat can be installed in a matter of hours rather than days.
Speaking after the installation, Barry Hensley at Wafflemat said, “We are really pleased that Precision General Contractors chose our Wafflemat foundation system for the Pony Express Senior Apartments project. This is a major development in the area and is going to provide significant benefits to those seniors in the community who are most in need of some support.
It was great to see, that despite the heavy rain and challenging weather conditions, the Pony Express project could continue thanks to the Wafflemat solution. Our revolutionary system helps to transform the construction process, saving our clients significant time and money.”
