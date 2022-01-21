Early-stage startup looking to build vs. later-stage startup looking to scale learn the key tips at "Let Money Talk"

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

Mark the calendar for the most existed and awaited investment event of 2022, The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" Investment Summit, on March 29th

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A full day of keynote speakers and panels will help entrepreneurs learn about the path they are heading at their different stages. With investors coming from over the world, "Let money talk" is the perfect place to raise capital and grow business connections.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is a membership organization that organizes events all year round to promote business and economic growth. Founded and Chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, Since its inception, he has shared his vision of promoting economic diplomacy through business and has helped singed agreements between companies and investors worldwide.

He stated that the "Let Money Talk" March edition is the essential meeting point for startups, investors, and innovative corporations from all over the world to discuss and do business together."

One of the main panels will discuss Startups: Unicorn glamorous strategy vs. Cockroach survival strategy.

While early-stage startups focus on product development, building a customer base, and establishing a strong cash flow. Later-stage startups shift from building a great product to building a great company.



If unsure how to move forward with a business, join the event in this panel and learn from the industry's most prominent leaders on how to do the next step and secure success.



