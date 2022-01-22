Mattress Warehouse Brings Sleep Technology to Greenville, SC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Greenville, SC. This is Mattress Warehouse’s second store opening in South Carolina, following the opening of our Indian Land location.
The new store, located at 1118-A Woodruff Road, is open seven days a week.
The team at the new Greenville Mattress Warehouse – at the Woodruff Shopping Center – understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in. Mattress Warehouse has invested in a patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCHⓇ. Going through the bedMATCHⓇ process is as simple as lying on the bedMATCHⓇ test mattress, which includes sensors and diagnostic technology to analyze your body. In only three minutes, the system then provides a list of recommended mattresses for your individual sleep needs.
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in their inventory levels, offering next day delivery to their customers.
Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Cheswick Manor, Casper, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy and others.
Mattress Warehouse of Greenville (Woodruff Shopping Center) is located near Cracker Barrel and Frankie’s Fun Park.
About Mattress Warehouse: Founded in 1989 and based in Fredrick, Maryland, Mattress Warehouse is a leading independent retailer of mattresses with over 300 retail locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Company maintains active relationships with all of the leading mattress manufacturers to provide customers with the broadest offering of products and best possible solutions to help facilitate higher quality sleep. For more information, please visit: Mattress Warehouse.
