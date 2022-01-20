Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1334
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1025
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 20, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 20, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8639, carrying
State Route 3024, also known as Ragers Hill Road, over State
Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork
Branch Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria
County, as the PFC Donald E. Hunter, USMC Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. PFC Donald E. Hunter, USMC Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Private First Class Donald E. Hunter was born on
June 27, 1948, in South Fork.
(2) PFC Hunter graduated basic training on August 11,
1967, and entered the United States Marine Corps.
(3) PFC Hunter served in the Vietnam War and, at the age
of 19, was killed in action on May 1, 1968, in the Quang Tri
Province while assisting a wounded Marine.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8639,
carrying State Route 3024, also known as Ragers Hill Road, over
State Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork
