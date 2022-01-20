Submit Release
Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1334

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1334

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1025

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 20, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 20, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8639, carrying

State Route 3024, also known as Ragers Hill Road, over State

Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork

Branch Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria

County, as the PFC Donald E. Hunter, USMC Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. PFC Donald E. Hunter, USMC Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Private First Class Donald E. Hunter was born on

June 27, 1948, in South Fork.

(2) PFC Hunter graduated basic training on August 11,

1967, and entered the United States Marine Corps.

(3) PFC Hunter served in the Vietnam War and, at the age

of 19, was killed in action on May 1, 1968, in the Quang Tri

Province while assisting a wounded Marine.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8639,

carrying State Route 3024, also known as Ragers Hill Road, over

State Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork

