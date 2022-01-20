Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1331

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - (1) Require an annual independent audit of each part of

the SURE system, supporting architecture and connected

systems using a comprehensive framework of security standards

which includes a test of the information technology's general

controls, tests of cyber-security controls, vulnerability

assessments and penetration testing. The following shall

apply:

(i) Require that auditors have full and confidential

access to all information and documents.

(ii) Require sufficient and appropriate evidence to

back up assertions that the disclosure of certain

information to auditing agencies is legally impossible.

(iii) Require counties, the Department of

Transportation and other related agencies involved in

voter registration to cooperate with future audits.

(iv) Require results of audits be provided to those

in charge of the governance of the SURE system.

(2) After conducting cleansing procedures in preparation

for migrating to the replacement system for SURE, perform

periodic data analysis to ensure that duplicate records

created in error are identified and removed from SURE in a

timely manner.

(3) Evaluate the lists of voter records provided by DAG

with a date of birth listed in SURE as January 1, 1800,

January 1, 1900, or January 1, 1901, and who appear to be 100

years of age or older and instruct the counties to determine

the correct date of birth and ensure the record is still

valid and the voter is not deceased.

(4) Evaluate the lists of potentially deceased voters

provided by the Department of the Auditor General and

