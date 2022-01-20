Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1333

PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1333

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

217

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, COMITTA, FONTANA, BROWNE,

MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, COSTA,

MENSCH AND AUMENT, JANUARY 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of January 2022 as "School Director

Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Local school districts and their governing boards

were established by the General Assembly more than 150 years

ago; and

WHEREAS, Public education is mandated by section 14 of

Article III of the Constitution of Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, School board members govern individual school

districts, establish local policies, approve educational

programs, provide necessary physical facilities, hire properly

certified professional and classified employees and share in

costs by raising necessary local funds, along with State funds,

to operate district educational programs; and

WHEREAS, Being an effective school director is a difficult

task, particularly in the current climate of school change; and

WHEREAS, A school director must be knowledgeable about many

complex educational and social issues; and

