Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1333
PENNSYLVANIA, January 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1333
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
217
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, COMITTA, FONTANA, BROWNE,
MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, COSTA,
MENSCH AND AUMENT, JANUARY 20, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 20, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of January 2022 as "School Director
Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Local school districts and their governing boards
were established by the General Assembly more than 150 years
ago; and
WHEREAS, Public education is mandated by section 14 of
Article III of the Constitution of Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, School board members govern individual school
districts, establish local policies, approve educational
programs, provide necessary physical facilities, hire properly
certified professional and classified employees and share in
costs by raising necessary local funds, along with State funds,
to operate district educational programs; and
WHEREAS, Being an effective school director is a difficult
task, particularly in the current climate of school change; and
WHEREAS, A school director must be knowledgeable about many
complex educational and social issues; and
